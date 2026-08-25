Dolly Parton Remembered Across the Coachella Valley After Death at 80

Country music legend Dolly Parton is being remembered around the world following her death at age 80.

Parton's family announced her death Tuesday. According to the official announcement, she died peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee. Her family did not initially provide a cause of death.

Parton's career spanned more than six decades, making her one of the most recognizable figures in country music and popular culture. She was a singer, songwriter, actress, author and philanthropist whose hits included "Jolene," "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You."

Her music and legacy also had a special connection to the Coachella Valley.

Earlier this year, the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus presented "Rhinestones and Rainbows," a tribute concert celebrating Parton's music and career at the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs.

Jeff Hocker, publicist for the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus, said Parton's character and humanitarian work were among the qualities that made her especially meaningful to him.

"Dolly was such an amazing human being," Hocker said, pointing to the philanthropic work Parton often did without seeking publicity.

Hocker also recalled seeing Parton perform at the Grand Ole Opry with Porter Wagoner during his time in the South. He said her influence extended far beyond her music, particularly throughout Tennessee's Smoky Mountain region.

Parton's impact went well beyond the stage. She founded the Dollywood Foundation's Imagination Library, which provides books to children, and became known worldwide for her charitable efforts.

Her musical legacy includes some of the most enduring songs in American popular music. She also built a successful acting career, appearing in films including "9 to 5," "Steel Magnolias" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

Parton's death has prompted tributes from fans, entertainers and public figures around the country. Her official announcement described her as a global icon and humanitarian whose music, kindness and philanthropy touched generations.

For fans in the Coachella Valley, her legacy was celebrated earlier this year through the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus tribute, giving local audiences an opportunity to honor the music of an artist whose influence reached far beyond country music.

Parton's songs and philanthropic work are expected to continue influencing generations of fans and artists.

Reporting from NBC Palm Springs contributed to this story.