FBI Presence at Salton City Home of Man Accused in Hemet Teen's Murder

The FBI has a large presence this morning at the Salton City home of Abraham Feinbloom, the 51-year-old accused of killing 17-year-old Hemet teen T'Neya "TT" Tovar. Agents are on scene with an excavator, digging around the property, though it's not clear what they're searching for. When we spoke to the FBI, they told us agents were executing a search warrant, but provided no further details.

Tovar went missing from Hemet last year. Investigators later found partial human remains in the desert less than a mile from Feinbloom's home, and DNA testing confirmed they belonged to Tovar. A judge ruled in April that there's enough evidence for Feinbloom to stand trial on the murder charge, and he's due back in court September 28th for a trial readiness conference.

NBC Palm Springs has reached out to Feinbloom's attorney for comment and hasn't heard back yet. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.



