Free Yoga Classes Offered Year-Round in Palm Desert

August is National Wellness Month, and a Palm Desert nonprofit is working to make yoga accessible to everyone year-round.

The Integrated Yoga Center of Coachella Valley offers free yoga classes in person and online, with sessions available in both English and Spanish.

Instructor Alex Aguilar says the organization believes yoga can benefit physical, mental and emotional well-being and should be available to anyone who wants to practice.

Participants come from a variety of backgrounds and walks of life, including older adults, people in recovery and members of local communities of color.

For students, the practice is about more than physical exercise. One participant described yoga as a “spiritual shower,” saying the classes provide an opportunity for introspection while working through different poses.

Organizers say the program is designed to help people build healthier habits, strengthen connections and support personal growth.

With free classes available both in person and online, the Integrated Yoga Center of Coachella Valley hopes to continue expanding access to yoga throughout the Coachella Valley.