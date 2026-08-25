Palm Desert Man Arrested After Deputies Say He Attacked Camera Contractor

A Palm Desert man has been arrested after Riverside County Sheriff's deputies say he attacked a contractor working to replace a vandalized Flock Safety license plate reader camera.

The incident happened Monday morning on Fred Waring Drive. According to authorities, the contractor was replacing a camera that had previously been vandalized when the suspect allegedly slashed all four tires of the contractor's utility vehicle, damaged the replacement camera and threatened to stab him.

Deputies identified the suspect as 31-year-old Nathan Ceballos. He was arrested during a traffic stop.

Authorities say a search of Ceballos' home uncovered evidence linking him to the assault and other incidents involving vandalized cameras.

Deputies also reported finding videos of teenage girls recorded in public and private spaces.

Ceballos was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and multiple felony vandalism counts.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have been recorded to contact the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station.

The investigation remains ongoing.