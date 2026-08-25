Palm Desert Red Lobster to Close in September Amid Ongoing Company Cuts

The Red Lobster restaurant in Palm Desert is set to close early next month, marking the end of the seafood chain's only location in the Coachella Valley.

The restaurant is located along Highway 111 near the intersection with Fred Waring Drive. It opened in 2012.

The closure comes as Red Lobster continues efforts to cut costs and restructure following the company's bankruptcy proceedings.

The Palm Desert restaurant is currently the only Red Lobster location serving the Coachella Valley. After it closes, customers will have to travel outside the valley to visit another location.

Other Red Lobster restaurants in the region include locations in San Bernardino and Temecula.

The closure is part of broader changes for Red Lobster as the company works to reduce costs and reshape its restaurant operations following its bankruptcy.

For Palm Desert and Coachella Valley customers, the closure means the loss of a longtime local option for seafood dining.