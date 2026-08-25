Palm Desert Sheriff's Station Warns of Government Impersonation Scams

The Palm Desert Sheriff's Station is warning residents about government impersonation scams in which criminals pretend to be federal agents or other government officials.

Authorities say scammers may claim to be from the FBI or another government agency and pressure victims into moving their money into what they describe as a “safe account.”

Officials emphasize that legitimate government agencies will never demand payment over the phone or instruct people to transfer their money to protect it.

Residents are also being warned not to send cash, purchase gift cards, wire money or send cryptocurrency to someone who claims to be a government official demanding payment.

If a caller makes these types of demands, officials recommend hanging up and independently verifying the information through an official government agency or law enforcement phone number.

When in doubt, hang up and verify before taking any action.