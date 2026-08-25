Palm Springs City Council to Consider Next Step in Ramon Road Widening Project

Palm Springs City Council could take the next step toward widening Ramon Road during its meeting Wednesday night.

Council members are expected to consider approving final plans and moving forward with bids for the Ramon Road widening project between San Luis Rey Drive and Landau Boulevard.

The project includes improvements to the Ramon Road bridge over the Whitewater River. The existing four-lane bridge would be widened to six lanes, providing three lanes in each direction.

Plans also call for improved pedestrian and bicycle access, including a new five-foot sidewalk on the north side of the bridge and a 10-foot multi-use path on the south side, separated from traffic by a physical barrier. The project also includes seismic improvements, new bridge barriers and upgraded bridge supports.

The Ramon Road corridor is an important east-west connection between Palm Springs and Cathedral City. The project area extends from San Luis Rey Drive toward Landau Boulevard and includes portions of both cities.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and continue through 2028. Cathedral City officials previously said the project is anticipated to be completed in December 2028.

The Palm Springs City Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.