Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa Hosting Job Fair in Indian Wells

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, with two sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The job fair will be held at 45000 Indian Wells Lane in Indian Wells.

The resort is hiring for positions across several departments, including banquets, guest services, culinary, housekeeping and Spa Rosa.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with resort leaders, learn more about current openings and interview for available positions during the event.

When: Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. and 3–6 p.m.

Where: Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa, 45000 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells

Candidates can view current job openings and learn more before attending.

Current openings can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/4wT5mQa