Local & Community
Coachella City Council Approves Permanent Ban on Data Centers
Months of heated debate and packed City Council meetings came to an end Wednesday night as the Coachella City Council voted to permanently ban data centers within the city.
The historic vote makes Coachella the first city in the Coachella Valley to approve such a ban.
Cheers and applause erupted inside council chambers immediately after the vote, as residents who had spent months attending meetings and speaking out against data centers celebrated the decision.
For many, the vote marked the culmination of a long and often contentious fight.
Residents repeatedly packed City Hall, sometimes staying until midnight, urging city leaders to reject plans for large-scale data center development. The controversy dates back several years.
In 2019, the city began exploring the creation of its own municipal utility. That effort eventually led to an agreement with Stronghold Power Systems and a proposal for a massive technology campus that would have included six data centers and helped provide infrastructure for the planned municipal utility.
As the proposal moved forward, however, community opposition intensified.
Residents raised concerns about the potential impact on water resources, energy use and the environment, as well as what a technology campus of that size could mean for the future of Coachella.
The city ultimately walked away from its agreement with Stronghold.
Wednesday night's vote went a step further by permanently closing the door on future data center development in the city.
For residents who had spent months attending meetings, organizing and speaking before the council, the decision represented a major victory. The vote could also have implications beyond Coachella.
Residents said they hope the city's action serves as a blueprint for other communities across the Coachella Valley as they consider how to approach large-scale technology and energy projects.
City leaders, meanwhile, said the decision reflects a desire to ensure future development aligns with the priorities and wishes of Coachella residents.
By: Alondra Campos
August 26, 2026
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Tonight the city of Coachella made history - becoming the first city in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County to enact a permanent data center ban. The unanimous decision comes after months of demands from hundreds of residents asking city council to shut down a massive data center project proposed in the east end of the city. Tonight at 11, our @newsbyalondra has the latest details.
Palm Springs City Council is taking a vote on whether or not to temporarily pause all applications and permits for a new data center in the city. Stay tuned on nbcpalmsprings.com for the results of that vote later #coachellavalley #palmsprings #datacenters #citycouncil #localnews
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