Coachella City Council Expected to Permanently Ban Data Centers Citywide

COACHELLA (CNS) - The Coachella City Council will vote tonight on a

permanent ban on data centers in the city, with some exemptions.



On Aug. 12, the council unanimously approved the first reading of

Ordinance No. 1231, which defined a data center as a structure or site used to

house computers or other equipment associated with the storage, processing or

transmission of digital data.



However, ``accessory server rooms, data processing equipment or

information technology facilities'' -- an accessory space containing computer

servers, data storage equipment, network switching equipment and

telecommunications equipment -- would be exempt.



The council cited concerns about strained electric infrastructure,

water supply, noise and other environmental and land issues from data center

involvement.



If adopted, the ordinance will take effect 30 days after Wednesday's

vote, when Coachella would become the first city in the Coachella Valley to

enact a permanent prohibition.



The item comes after months of public scrutiny from community members

throughout the region in the wake of the council's decision to approve an

agreement with Stronghold Power Systems Inc. to develop a proposed large-scale

data center earlier this year.



The project, dubbed the Coachella Valley Technology Campus, was to be

built near the intersection of Fillmore Street and Avenue 52 on more than 240

acres of agricultural land and was expected to include at least three data

center buildings and related infrastructure before it was halted.



On June 4, council members voted to adopt a 45-day moratorium and its

agreement with the project's developer was canceled. Many people voiced their

concerns to city leaders about the potential negative impacts of data centers,

including water and energy use and alleged public health problems.



The city has a temporary moratorium in place until June 3, 2027.



City officials in Indio, Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs have

discussed similar actions to temporarily block data center developments.



Wednesday's meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1515 Sixth St.



Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.