Driver Suspected of Brandishing Gun, Evading Authorities Arrested

PALM DESERT (CNS) - A 27-year-old man with a criminal record suspected

of brandishing a gun during a road rage incident in Palm Desert and leading

authorities on a chase was arrested today.



Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at

10:50 a.m. Tuesday at Cook Street and Gerald Ford Drive, according to the

Riverside County Sheriff's Office.



A victim, whose name was not revealed, told authorities that a man

approached his vehicle yelling and holding a handgun, authorities said.



The suspect fled the area headed northbound on Cook Street toward

Interstate 10 but not before the victim obtained the suspect's license plate

number and vehicle's description.



Investigators tracked down the suspect's vehicle using the Flock

Safety System in the area of Indio Boulevard and Madison Street in Indio.



Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect failed to

yield and a pursuit ensued.



The pursuit ended after deputies, with assistance from the

department's K9 Unit, deployed a pursuit intervention technique to disable the

vehicle in the area of Varner Road and Jefferson Street, authorities said.



Willard Alexander Giron Jr. of Thousand Palms was taken into custody

without further incident. He was booked into Benoit Detention Center in Indio

on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm, reckless

evading of a peace officer and violation of post-release community supervision



Bail information was not immediately available.



No injuries were reported.



Anyone with information related to the case was asked to call 760-836-1600.



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