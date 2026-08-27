5 Ways Seniors Can Reduce Their Risk of Falls

Falls are a major health concern for older adults, but experts say many falls can be prevented with simple steps.

According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries among adults age 65 and older. About one in four older adults reports falling each year, and injuries can include broken wrists, arms, shoulders and hips.

Sports medicine doctor Hunter Raffet with Orlando Health recommends five ways seniors can reduce their risk.

First, walk regularly. Adding resistance exercises to a daily routine can also help build and maintain muscle mass.

Second, work on balance. Activities such as yoga and Pilates can improve stability. Walking on soft, shifting surfaces such as sand can also increase muscle activity while remaining relatively gentle on the joints.

Third, wear supportive shoes. Experts caution against footwear such as flip-flops, which can make falls more likely.

Fourth, reduce hazards around the home. Rugs, coffee tables, pets, wet floors and slippery tile can all contribute to falls. Good lighting and safer walking surfaces can help reduce the risk.

Finally, pay attention to medications. Some prescriptions can cause dizziness or affect balance. Seniors should talk with their doctors about potential side effects from medications they take.

If a fall does occur, experts recommend getting checked by a doctor. An evaluation can help determine whether there are broken bones or other serious injuries that may not be immediately obvious.

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