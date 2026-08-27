Cathedral City Honors Sarah DiGrandi With Street Sign

Cathedral City honored one of its longtime community leaders today with a special tribute.

The city unveiled a new street sign at the corner of Buddy Rogers Avenue and Pickfair Street, naming the intersection Sarah Di Grandi Way.

Di Grandi has called Cathedral City home for nearly 70 years and has played a major role in the community. She served four terms on the Cathedral City City Council and helped establish several important community institutions, including the senior center, library and Boys and Girls Club.

Following the street sign unveiling, attendees gathered at the Mary Pickford Theater to celebrate Di Grandi's 91st birthday.

The celebration recognized both her decades of service to Cathedral City and the lasting impact she has had on the community.

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