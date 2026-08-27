Coachella Valley Residents Urged to Conserve Electricity Amid Heat Wave

LA QUINTA (CNS) - Coachella Valley customers of the Imperial

Irrigation District will be urged to reduce electricity use today as extreme

heat increases demand on the electrical grid.



A conserve alert will run until 10 p.m. Thursday. IID issues the

notification when electrical demand runs high and puts a strain on the

electrical grid.



Customers were encouraged to reduce energy use during the peak hours

of 4-9 p.m. when demand is at its highest, officials said.



Officials recommended customers follow these steps to conserve energy

during the alert:

-- Avoid use of major appliances, including washers, dryers,

dishwashers, pool pumps and electric vehicle chargers between 4-9 p.m.;

-- Set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when home;

-- Turn off unnecessary lights;

-- Close blinds, shades or drapes to keep homes cooler, and

-- Use fans, when possible, while turning them off when leaving a room.



IID provides electricity to La Quinta, Indio, Bermuda Dunes,

Coachella, Thousand Palms, Indio Hills, Sky Valley, Mecca, Thermal and Indian

Wells.



Additional information on the alerts is available at

https://www.iid.com/customer-service/conserve-alert.



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