Employment Expo Returns to Indio With 50+ Employers

The Employment Expo returns to Indio next month for its 31st year, giving job seekers an opportunity to connect with more than 50 employers.

The free event is scheduled for September 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center.

Employers participating in the expo include Agua Caliente Casinos, Eisenhower Health and SunLine Transit, along with dozens of other companies and organizations looking to hire.

Job seekers can register for the free event at desertjobexpo.com.

Those looking for additional help before the expo can also attend free workshops focused on resume building and interview preparation. The workshops are scheduled for September 23 at the Indio Workforce Center off Monroe Street and will be offered in both English and Spanish.

The Employment Expo provides an opportunity for people throughout the Coachella Valley to meet employers face-to-face, learn about available positions and prepare for their next career opportunity.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.