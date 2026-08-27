Federal Jury Finds Sheriff's Personnel Liable in Inmate's Fentanyl Death

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A federal jury today found that the Riverside County

Sheriff's Department bore some responsibility for the death of a 29-year-

old Beaumont man who suffered fentanyl poisoning in jail while awaiting trial

for attempted murder, recommending that the dead man's family receive millions

for their loss.



``After a week of trial, a jury unanimously found in favor of the

Matus family and awarded $13.5 million in damages,'' plaintiffs' attorney

Christian Contreras said. ``The trial was vigorously defended by the county,

but members of the Riverside community have now spoken, and the county jails

need to be reformed to prevent further inmate deaths.''



The verdicts were returned to U.S. District Court Judge Sunshine Sykes

in downtown Riverside on Wednesday morning. No future hearings were

immediately scheduled, and there was no word on whether the county intends to

appeal.



Executive Office spokeswoman Brooke Federico told City News Service

that, because jurors determined the county was only ``40% at fault ... the

county is responsible for $5.4 million of the total amount.''



The mother of Richard Matus Jr., Lisa Matus, filed the civil action

against Sheriff Chad Bianco, several deputies and the county as a whole in

early 2023, alleging violations of her son's Constitutional right to equal

protection under the law, deprivation of future relations with his family due

to official negligence, failure to follow safe practices in the correctional

system and other failings.



The county countered in court documents that Matus was responsible for

his own actions and that the defendants lacked ``sufficient knowledge or

information or belief''' that there were ``grounds (for) the allegations.''



Lisa Matus sued not only on behalf of herself, but her eldest son's

young daughter and son, whose identities were not disclosed.



The suit pivoted on whether correctional deputies assigned to the Byrd

Detention Center in Murrieta properly reacted when they were alerted to the

fact Matus was in medical distress by a fellow inmate on the night of Aug. 11,

2022.



The plaintiffs characterized the mishandling of the emergency as a

systemic problem, noting that Matus was one of 22 inmates who died in the

county correctional system that year.



``The individuals named in the lawsuit were repeatedly put on notice

of great dangers which existed within Riverside County's correctional

facilities through the long history of in-custody deaths (and) the record-

breaking amount of fentanyl overdoses throughout all county correctional

facilities,'' according to the plaintiffs' complaint. ``Long before Richard

Matus Jr.'s death, the sheriff's department knew there existed great

indifference to the safety and protection of inmates.''



In one of the defendants' briefs, they asserted ``there were no

grounds for liability'' under more than one of the theories put forward by the

plaintiffs.



The bulk of the case centered on Deputy Angel Rojas' response to the

inmate intercom call stating Matus was catatonic and in need of immediate

``medical intervention,'' according to court papers.



The plaintiffs argued that the ``endemic, ongoing and unabated risks

of injury or death to inmates'' tied to illicit drugs and other circumstances

within the jail system stemmed from institutional carelessness.



It was unclear where Matus had obtained the fentanyl. He was

pronounced dead in his jail cell.



At the time, he was awaiting trial, along with his younger brother,

now 26-year-old Raymond Emilio Paul Matus of Beaumont, for a violent takeover

robbery at a cannabis store in Banning on June 23, 2018.



Ray Matus was ultimately convicted of attempted murder, robbery,

assault with a deadly weapon and sentence-enhancing allegations of using a

deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and inflicting great bodily injury.



He was sentenced last year to 21 years to life in state prison.



Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

