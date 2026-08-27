Pet of the Week: Meet Billy Bats, a 10-week-old fluffball looking for his forever home

This week's Pet of the Week comes from Animal Samaritans, where Valerie Kattz introduced viewers to Billy Bats, a 10-week-old mixed breed puppy with a soft, plush coat and a calm, cuddly personality. Kattz says he hasn't shown much interest in nibbling, unusual for a puppy his age, and loves being close to people. He also has plenty of energy for play, turning into what Kattz calls a "pro puppy wrestler" when he's with his littermates.

Billy Bats has long hair that doesn't shed much, according to Kattz, though she recommends regular brushing to prevent matting and notes he may need a shorter, cooler cut in the summer months. Several of his siblings from the same litter are also up for adoption, each with distinct looks despite sharing the same parents.

Animal Samaritans also continues its 3rd Annual Poorly Drawn Pets fundraiser this DOGust, the shelter's nickname for the birthday month of its shelter dogs. For a $20 donation, supporters can send in a photo of their pet and receive a hand-drawn portrait from a volunteer artist, with results ranging from charming to intentionally chaotic. The shelter is aiming to raise $10,000 to support homeless dogs and puppies at its Safe Haven Shelter. Portraits can be ordered through Animal Samaritans' website.

Those interested in adopting can find more information through Animal Samaritans.