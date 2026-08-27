San Clemente Battles Coastal Erosion and Rising Tides

San Clemente's iconic coastline is facing growing challenges from erosion, rising tides and unstable bluffs, prompting city and transportation officials to test new ways to protect the beach and nearby infrastructure.

The Orange County coastal city is known for its beaches and surf, but repeated landslides and erosion have created problems along the shoreline. The instability has forced the coastal rail line to temporarily shut down and has disrupted popular walking paths.

Now, officials are using a combination of sand, rock, plants, reinforcement and new walls in an effort to protect the coastline.

San Clemente City Manager Andy Hall, who previously served as the city manager of Cathedral City, says larger tidal events are creating an additional challenge.

Some of the largest tidal events seen in decades are occurring now, officials say, and a single event can remove significant amounts of sand from a beach overnight.

The Orange County Transportation Authority has built a large catchment wall designed to capture debris during smaller landslide events before it reaches the railroad tracks.

The city is also working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under a 50-year agreement that allows sand to be placed on the beach every five or six years.

Officials say the projects are designed not only to address current erosion problems but also to prepare for increasing pressure from rising sea levels and extreme tides.

The work in San Clemente could provide a model for other coastal communities dealing with similar threats to beaches, transportation systems and infrastructure.

With California's coastline continuing to change, officials say finding ways to protect communities while adapting to those changes will become increasingly important.

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