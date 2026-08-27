Three CVUSD sites affected by power outage in Thermal

A power outage in Thermal Thursday morning affected more than 200 Imperial Irrigation District customers, including the Coachella Valley Unified School District headquarters and two schools, as temperatures climbed into the triple digits across the Coachella Valley.

According to the Imperial Irrigation District’s website, the outage began around 10 a.m. As of the latest update, power had been restored to 177 customers, while 36 customers remained without power. The outage affected the CVUSD headquarters, John Kelly Elementary School and La Familia High School.

Parents who contacted our newsroom said they were notified about the outage at around 10:30 a.m. and that students at the affected schools began being released around noon.

The outage occurred during a period of triple-digit heat, raising concerns about conditions at schools without electricity or air conditioning.

The Coachella Valley Teachers Association, or CVTA, is calling for immediate action following the outage. In an email sent to our newsroom, CVTA issued what it described as an “urgent cease-and-desist directive” to Coachella Valley Unified School District administration.

The teachers association is demanding the immediate evacuation and closure of multiple school sites it says are operating without electricity or air conditioning. CVTA also alleges the district has failed to provide a functional emergency heat safety plan or adequate alternative cooling spaces.

Our newsroom reached out to the Coachella Valley Unified School District by phone and email seeking information about the power outage and the district’s heat safety protocols.