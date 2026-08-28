1 Injured in Desert Edge Mobile Home Fire

DESERT EDGE (CNS) - One person was hospitalized in a mobile home fire

in the unincorporated community of Desert Edge last night.



The fire in the 18100 block of Langlois Road was reported at 10:10

p.m. Thursday and contained around 11:04 p.m., according to the Riverside

County Fire Department.



One resident was rescued from the mobile home and taken to a hospital

in ''serious condition,'' the RCFD said in a post on X.



Firefighters will remain at the scene for four hours to extinguish any

additional fires, officials said.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



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