Desert Sun Names Top 50 Content Creator Nominees

The Desert Sun has released its list of nominees for Content Creator of the Year, and now the public gets to decide who takes the top spot.

After receiving more than 2,000 applicants and comments, The Desert Sun narrowed the field to 50 nominees.

Among those nominees is David Cox of Dining with the Davids, an Instagram collaborator with NBC Palm Springs.

Cox said he was surprised to learn he had made the top 50.

“Shockingly, we were having dinner and I got a pop-up DM from The Desert Sun saying, don’t say anything, but you’re in the top 50,” Cox said.

Cox said he and his partner do not create their content specifically for recognition, but they appreciate the acknowledgment.

“We’re really humbled and flattered,” he said. “We love getting to do what we do.”

Dining with the Davids has built a local following by highlighting restaurants, businesses and experiences throughout the Coachella Valley. Cox said one of the most rewarding parts of their platform is helping promote small businesses.

“We just love getting to use our platform to help lift up other small businesses,” he said.

Voting is now open and will continue through Friday, September 4.

Those who want to participate can visit The Desert Sun’s website and find the poll at the bottom of its Content Creator of the Year article.

All votes must be submitted through The Desert Sun’s website before the September 4 deadline.

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