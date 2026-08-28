Fido Friday: Meet Zeke!

It's Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Zeke, a one-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since April. Zeke first arrived at the shelter last October, was adopted, and then returned in the spring through no fault of his own.

For his day out, Jen took him on a road trip to Idyllwild to escape the valley heat, and Zeke soaked up every moment of it. He loves water, people, and other dogs. He walked great on leash, did well in stores, and joined the group for lunch without missing a beat.

If you're interested in adopting Zeke, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1883679.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.



