Living Desert Renews Certified Autism Center Designation

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is renewing its commitment to accessibility and inclusion by renewing its Certified Autism Center designation.

The Palm Desert attraction first earned the certification in 2022. As part of the renewal process, at least 80% of guest-facing staff and management completed updated training focused on communication, sensory needs and safety.

The designation is intended to help make the zoo more welcoming and accessible for autistic visitors and their families.

The Living Desert also offers a variety of accessibility services, including sensory bags, noise-canceling headphones and mobility rentals.

Officials say the renewal reflects the zoo’s continued effort to provide an inclusive experience for visitors with different needs.

The certification also supports the broader Greater Palm Springs area’s effort to maintain its own Certified Autism Destination designation.

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