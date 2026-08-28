Palm Desert Road Rage Leads to Pursuit and Jail Sentence

A 27-year-old Palms man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Palm Desert escalated into a police pursuit.

Willard Alexander Giron Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday to felony evading and brandishing a firearm, according to authorities.

Deputies said Giron pulled out a handgun during a roadway dispute near Cook Street and Gerald Ford Drive in Palm Desert. No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators later tracked Giron to Indio using his license plate and a Flock camera.

When deputies attempted to stop him, Giron allegedly fled, leading to a pursuit through the area.

Deputies ultimately used a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle near Warner Drive and Jefferson Street.

Giron was arrested and later sentenced to two years and eight months in Riverside County Jail.

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