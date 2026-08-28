Palm Springs Police Create Board to Review Surveillance Cameras

The Palm Springs Police Department has created a new community advisory board to address concerns surrounding surveillance technology used by law enforcement.

The board held its first meeting and is focused in part on automated license plate reader cameras, which capture information about vehicles, including license plates, makes and models, and store the data in a searchable database.

Police say the advisory board will review the department's policies and practices while also considering concerns raised by members of the community.

The board was created as a proactive effort to address questions surrounding the growing use of law enforcement technology.

Police say the group includes people with different backgrounds and perspectives, including community members who may be skeptical about surveillance technology or have concerns about how it is being used.

Officials say the goal is to give residents an opportunity to better understand the technology, how it works and what safeguards are in place.

The board will also examine whether the department is following city policies and applicable laws when using surveillance tools.

Meetings are open to the public, although police say some information cannot be discussed because it could involve details from ongoing investigations.

The names of the board's members are expected to be released at a later date.

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