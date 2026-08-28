Three-Vehicle Crash Reported on Highway 86 in Coachella Valley

A three-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of 81st Avenue and Highway 86 in the Coachella Valley.

According to preliminary information, two vehicles were traveling toward Coachella when a red pickup truck allegedly ran a stop sign and entered the roadway, causing a major collision.

All three vehicles sustained severe damage and were considered total losses.

People involved in the crash were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for medical treatment. They are reportedly in stable condition.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause and circumstances surrounding the collision.

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