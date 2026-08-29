College of the Desert Trustee Rubén Pérez Pleads Guilty to Second DUI

College of the Desert Trustee Rubén Pérez has pleaded guilty to his second DUI in three years. Court records show Pérez pleaded guilty Monday to driving with a blood alcohol level of .28 percent — more than three times the legal limit.

Pérez was sentenced to five years of probation and 10 days in county jail. He was also ordered to complete an 18-month program for second-time DUI offenders and pay nearly $2,000 in fines and penalties.

Pérez previously pleaded guilty to DUI in 2024. He was sentenced to work release in that case.

The latest guilty plea comes as Pérez is running unopposed for a third term on the College of the Desert Board of Trustees.