Devastation Remains in Nepal After Deadly Flooding Near China Border

Devastation remains in parts of Nepal days after deadly flooding struck a remote area along the country's border with China.

For survivors, the destruction has raised questions about whether they can safely remain in the area.

“I think it is not possible to stay here. I think we have to leave this place,” survivor Sadip Nepal said.

The flooding hit one of the most remote parts of the country, where roads are the primary way to access communities. Srijana Gurung, interim country director for Plan International Nepal, says the flooding damaged roads and bridges, making it difficult for help to reach those in need.

“The flood happened in one of the most remote parts of the country where the only access is through roads, and in this flood, the roads, bridges, all were damaged,” Gurung said. Crews from several countries are bringing support and much-needed supplies to survivors, including medicine, food and clothing.

Dr. Balwinder Singh Chawla, team lead at the World Health Organization in Nepal, described the scale of the destruction.

“The whole village seems to have been washed away. There are families that have been washed away. The health facilities have been washed away, and people are in dire need of support,” Chawla said.

More than 3,000 people remain unaccounted for as relatives and friends wait for information about their loved ones.

Anurag Goel, whose father is missing in Nepal, says he remains hopeful. “I remain very hopeful and confident and will continue my best along with, you know, the other families involved,” Goel said.

Weather conditions over the next several days could further complicate search and rescue efforts.

CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar says additional rain is expected through the coming days, raising concerns about more flooding.

“The last thing this area needs is the potential for additional flooding,” Chinchar said.

She says rain showers are expected through Sunday, with another round moving through Sunday afternoon and evening, followed by additional showers Monday and into Tuesday. Meanwhile, rescue personnel with expertise in tunnels have arrived in Nepal from China, according to China's state-run news agency Xinhua.

The team is expected to assist with rescue efforts at a hydropower station where hundreds of employees may be trapped in remote tunnels.