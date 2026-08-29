New California Wildfire Rules Target ‘Zone Zero’ Around Homes

New rules from the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection are focusing on the first five feet surrounding a home — a critical area known as “Zone Zero.”

The goal is to clear combustible materials from the area immediately surrounding homes and reduce the chances of a wildfire spreading to structures.

The rules apply to people living in very high fire hazard severity zones and state responsibility areas. The first phase of Zone Zero requires residents to clear combustible materials, including mulch, firewood, dry leaves and dead plants.

Roofs and rain gutters must also be cleared of debris. Trees must be trimmed back five feet from the roof and 10 feet from the chimney.

Residents will have three years to implement the requirements.