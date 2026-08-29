Small Aircraft Crashes in Mecca, No Injuries Reported

A small aircraft crashed earlier today in the community of Mecca near Avenue 68 and Lincoln Street.

First responders arriving at the scene reported finding the aircraft after it came down in the area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Images from the scene show the small aircraft on the ground after its flight ended abruptly.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the aircraft suffered minor damage. The only person aboard was the pilot. Authorities have not released additional details about what caused the aircraft to crash.

We have reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information about the incident.