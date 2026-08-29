The Living Desert Hosts Job Fair, Looks to Expand Its Team

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is looking to grow its team while helping local job seekers find careers with purpose.

The zoo held a job fair today at the Chase Administration Building, where hiring managers were on hand to interview applicants and answer questions about available positions. The Living Desert is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

Openings are available in guest services, food service, environmental services, gardens and animal care.

The job fair gave applicants an opportunity to meet directly with members of the Living Desert team and learn more about potential career opportunities at the zoo.