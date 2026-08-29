Walmart Agrees to $50 Million Settlement Over Alleged Role in Opioid Crisis

Walmart has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit alleging that some of its pharmacies unlawfully filled opioid prescriptions and failed to properly respond to warning signs of suspicious drug orders.

The federal lawsuit, filed in 2020, accused Walmart of violating the Controlled Substances Act by failing to adequately identify and address potentially unlawful opioid prescriptions dating back to 2013. Government attorneys alleged that the company did not consistently detect suspicious orders or report them to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Justice Department also alleged that some Walmart compliance officials knew certain prescribers were operating what are commonly referred to as “pill mills,” but that prescriptions from those providers continued to be filled. Federal prosecutors further alleged that some pharmacists filled prescriptions they knew were invalid.