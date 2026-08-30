Animal advocates ask California attorney general to intervene in Miranda’s Rescue case

Animal advocates are asking California Attorney General Rob Bonta to take action against Miranda’s Rescue, a Humboldt County animal rescue operated by Shannon Miranda.

The request comes after an animal cruelty investigation that began in April.

A search of the rescue’s Fortuna property in June uncovered the remains of 117 dogs, along with dozens of skulls, bone fragments and more than 600 collars, according to advocates involved in the case. Six of the dogs had been transferred to Miranda’s Rescue from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. The shelter has since ended its relationship with the rescue.

Advancing Law for Animals filed a request with Bonta’s office on Aug. 25 asking the state to intervene.

Attorneys with the organization are seeking the dissolution of Miranda’s Rescue as a nonprofit and the appointment of a receiver. The receiver would be responsible for caring for any animals that remain on the property and protecting the rescue’s assets, according to the filing.