Desert Hot Springs man arrested after police find hundreds of child exploitation images

A Desert Hot Springs man is behind bars after police say they discovered more than 500 images of child pornography inside his home.

Police, along with the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team, served a search warrant at a home in the 64,000 block of Pierson Boulevard. Investigators say they saw Richard Rodgers Jr. leave the residence and conducted a traffic stop. Rodgers was arrested during the stop.

Police then searched the home and say they found more than 500 explicit images involving children.

Rodgers was booked into the Riverside County Jail.