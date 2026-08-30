First responders can ride Palm Springs Aerial Tramway for free

First responders can enjoy a free ride up the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway today and tomorrow.

The offer is part of the tramway’s annual “First Responder Days” promotion, which runs throughout the month of August.

The promotion is available to active members of qualifying police, fire and certain federal agencies.

First responders can receive free admission by showing a valid photo ID at the ticket booth.

They can also bring up to four guests, who will receive 25% off regular admission.