Four displaced after apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs

Four people are displaced after a fire damaged several apartments at a Desert Hot Springs complex Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to Ironwood Drive, where crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story apartment building.

Two adults and two children were displaced following the fire. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

Three firefighters and one resident were taken to the hospital after experiencing heat-related illness.

Fire crews say they suspect the fire may have started in the kitchen of one of the units.