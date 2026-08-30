Hicksville Pines offers a unique mountain getaway in Idyllwild

Nestled in the mountains of Idyllwild, Hicksville Pines Bud and Breakfast is offering visitors a one-of-a-kind getaway without breaking the bank.

Owner Erika says the boutique property provides a relaxed, 420-friendly atmosphere for adults looking to unwind and enjoy the mountain setting.

Guests can choose from uniquely themed rooms and enjoy amenities including vintage arcade games, arts and crafts and a variety of outdoor activities.

There’s also a special offer available for NBC Palm Springs viewers.

Guests can receive 15% off their stay, along with 20% off additional nights when available. The stay also includes complimentary breakfast, featuring a memorable treat — a freshly made waffle shaped like a cannabis leaf.

With its themed accommodations and playful amenities, Hicksville Pines is giving visitors another way to enjoy a mountain escape — while keeping the cost down.