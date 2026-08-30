Hundreds of lightning strikes over Lake Havasu visible from Palm Springs

Hundreds of lightning strikes are lighting up the skies over Lake Havasu, with the dramatic display visible from Palm Springs.

The activity was captured by the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway camera, offering a distant view of the flashes stretching across the horizon. The repeated bursts of lightning created an impressive nighttime display, visible from high above the Coachella Valley.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway camera continues to provide a unique vantage point of weather activity across the region.