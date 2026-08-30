Lake Ontario to appear as ‘Lake America’ on U.S. federal maps

Lake Ontario will have a new name on Google Maps in the United States, with users seeing “Lake America” following a federal name change.

The change is also having an impact on mapmakers.

President Trump’s executive order directs the Department of the Interior to officially rename Lake Ontario as Lake America. The new name will be used on federal maps, contracts, documents and communications.

However, the order does not require Canada, state and local governments or private companies to adopt the new designation.

Geography professor Reuben Redwood-Rose of the University of Victoria says the change applies only to U.S. federal maps and does not extend to state or local maps or private online mapping services.

That means companies such as Replogle Globes may have to produce different versions of their products depending on where they are sold.

Replogle CEO Joe Wright says the company will have to produce two versions of its English-language globes because the rest of the English-speaking world does not recognize the name change.

Wright estimates the cost of updating Replogle’s products to reflect the change at about $50,000.

He says the company will have to account for printing new maps, creating inventory, updating its systems and changing its marketing.

Replogle has dealt with geographic naming disputes before. Wright says the company currently uses more than 140 different maps to account for border and land disputes.

For example, a globe sold in China does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign country. Taipei is instead listed as a city.

Despite the added costs, Wright says there could be one benefit for the company: people who want an updated globe will need to purchase a new one.