Palm Springs Animal Shelter pet photo contest raises more than $19,000

More than $19,000 has been raised for the Palm Springs Animal Shelter through its pet photo contest. The fundraiser has set a goal of $25,000, and organizers say there is still one month left for people to get involved.

Pet owners can enter by submitting a photo of their pet through the Palm Springs Animal Shelter’s website. The winning pet will earn a spot on the cover of the 2027 PetStar calendar.

It costs $25 to enter the contest, while votes cost just $1 each.

And all proceeds from the fundraiser benefit Greater Palm Springs Animal Allies and its three local animal organizations.