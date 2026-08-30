Search underway for people missing after flash flooding at Grand Canyon

An urgent search is underway for people reported missing at the Grand Canyon following dangerous flash flooding.

The National Park Service says several people remain unaccounted for after powerful floodwaters surged through the canyon, sending mud and debris through the area.

Video shows what appears to be a cabin being swept away by the rushing water. The National Park Service is asking the public for any information about people who may have been hiking in the canyon when the flooding hit.

The floodwaters forced people to run for safety, with most of those impacted airlifted out Saturday. More than 60 people were evacuated.

David Gregory and his friends were among those forced to leave the campground. They recorded their journey to safety, including crossing a bridge before being taken out by helicopter.

Gregory described the experience as frightening, especially after learning the bridge they had crossed was later destroyed by floodwaters.

He said being on the bridge when the debris came through could have resulted in casualties.

Meanwhile, millions of people across Arizona, Utah and Colorado remain under flood alerts through Monday.

In Utah, a powerful hailstorm battered a home, knocking down a tree amid the severe weather.

In north-central Texas, firefighters are working to contain the wind-driven Ross Fire, which has grown to roughly the size of 64 football fields.

And along California’s Central Coast, an air tanker was captured dropping a sweeping line of fire retardant onto flames below. The Big Sur area is blanketed in smoke as two wildfires burn in the region.