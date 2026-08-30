William Rodriguez returns to court for second day of preliminary hearing

Palm Springs resident and former Silvercrest CEO William Rodriguez is back in court tomorrow for the second day of his preliminary hearing. The hearing is continuing as prosecutors present evidence in the case.

Rodriguez is facing murder charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of 60-year-old Christina Barrington in 2024.

Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including murder, hit-and-run causing death and driving with a suspended license.

The preliminary hearing is expected to take place at the Indio Larson Justice Center. Our NBC Palm Springs' Alondra Campos will be inside the courtroom with the latest details.