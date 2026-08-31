Burger Box looks ahead to rebuild and reopen

One month after a vehicle crashed into Burger Box in Indio, the restaurant's owners say they are finally looking ahead.

Owner Anthony Ruiz says the family recently received important updates from insurance and police, allowing them to begin focusing on rebuilding the restaurant.

Ruiz says the crash has been difficult, but the family is trying to use the setback as an opportunity to restructure the business and strengthen the Burger Box brand.

He also says the restaurant has received increased attention and support from the community, including potential new customers who learned about the business following the crash.

Ruiz says the police investigation determined the crash was an accident and was not an intentional attack.

Now, the Burger Box family is focused on rebuilding and eventually welcoming customers back.

Ruiz says his mother and co-owner, Yolanda, has also been encouraged by the support from longtime customers and the community.

The restaurant's reopening timeline has not yet been announced.