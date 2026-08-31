Deputy Chief Kyle Stjerne named new Palm Springs Chief of Police

The City of Palm Springs has announced that Deputy Police Chief Kyle Stjerne will serve as the city's new Chief of Police. Stjerne will succeed retiring Police Chief Andy Mills, stepping into the position on Sept. 6.

Palm Springs City Manager Scott Stiles said his appointment was followed by an internal recruitment process with community input.

A 24-year veteran of the Palm Springs Police Department, Stjerne joined as a police officer first in 2002.

He has since served in several leadership roles, including detective sergeant, SWAT team leader and commander, internal affairs sergeant, lieutenant, captain and deputy chief.

Stjerne has been serving as deputy chief since January of this year, overseeing the department's day-to-day operations and its $46 million budget.

Throughout his career, city officials say Stjerne has led major criminal investigations, critical incidents and special events, including presidential visits.

Stiles said the feedback showed Stjerne has the leadership qualities residents and the City Council are looking for.

“Kyle has grown into an outstanding leader, a seasoned problem solver, and a trusted public servant with a deep understanding of our Palm Springs community and values," said Stiles. "I am confident that he will build on the department’s strong foundation, and continue the inclusive, community-centered policing and exemplary service that defines the Palm Springs Police Department.”

The selection also followed a community survey that received approximately 1,300 responses from Palm Springs residents, according to the city.

Stjerne holds a Bachelor's degree from San Diego State University with additional certificates from the Harvard Business School Online and the Public Leadership Credential from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

More recently, he graduated from the Senior Management Institute for Police out of Boston.

We'll continue to follow Stjerne's appointment and bring you more details as they become available on NBC Palm Springs.