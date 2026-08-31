Dog Dies, One Person Injured in Desert Hot Springs RV Fire

A dog died and one person was injured following an RV fire in Desert Hot Springs on Monday.

Cal Fire confirmed the fire spread to several RVs and a nearby structure.

Firefighters were called to Benmar Street shortly before 1 p.m. after reports of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The fire spread from the initial RV to an unspecified number of other motorhomes and a nearby structure.

Fire crews from Palm Springs and Cathedral City were called in to assist with the response.

Cal Fire confirmed that a dog died in the fire and one person was injured. No additional information about the injured person was provided in the broadcast.

The cause of the fire was not provided.