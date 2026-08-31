Local & Community
Evidence Falls Short as Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against William Rodriguez
A second-degree murder charge against former Silvercrest CEO William “Billy” Rodriguez has been dropped after a judge ruled prosecutors did not present enough evidence to move forward with the charge in connection with a deadly 2024 crash.
After two days of testimony during a preliminary hearing, Judge John Ryan ruled Monday that there was insufficient evidence to establish the basis for the murder charge against Rodriguez.
The case centers on the October 11, 2024, crash that killed 60-year-old Cathedral City resident Christina Barrington.
A key question during the hearing was whether there was enough evidence to show Rodriguez was under the influence of alcohol when he got behind the wheel shortly before the crash.
Evidence Presented in Court
Prosecutors presented surveillance video showing Rodriguez at two Palm Springs-area bars in the hours before the crash. The videos, including footage from Dick’s and Quadz, showed Rodriguez ordering an Aperol Spritz and a beer.
However, the court heard that the footage alone did not establish that Rodriguez was under the influence at the time he was driving.
A forensic toxicologist also testified about a hypothetical estimate of Rodriguez’s blood-alcohol concentration based on the drinks shown in the surveillance footage.
The toxicologist testified that if Rodriguez consumed the entire Aperol Spritz and beer shown on video, his estimated blood-alcohol concentration would have been approximately 0.043%.
That estimate is below California’s legal limit of 0.08% for drivers age 21 and older. Based on the evidence presented during the preliminary hearing, Judge Ryan determined there was not enough evidence to establish the second-degree murder charge.
Watson Murder Theory
Rodriguez previously had a DUI conviction. Under California’s so-called Watson murder theory, prosecutors can seek a second-degree murder charge in certain cases where a person with a prior DUI conviction is accused of driving under the influence again and causing a death.
In this case, however, the judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to establish the underlying DUI allegation needed to move forward with the murder charge.
Rodriguez Still Faces Two Felony Charges
Although the murder charge has been dismissed, Rodriguez is not cleared of the case. He continues to face a felony hit-and-run charge as well as a charge of driving with a suspended license.
His next court appearance is scheduled for September 15, when the case is expected to move forward with a trial-readiness hearing on the remaining charges.
As part of his conditional bail, Rodriguez must continue to comply with several monitoring requirements, including GPS monitoring, an ankle monitor and a SCRAM device designed to detect alcohol consumption through perspiration.
The case remains ongoing.
By: Alondra Campos
August 31, 2026
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