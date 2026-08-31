Idyllwild's Mayor Max III Celebrates 4th Birthday Ahead of Election

Idyllwild's canine mayor, Maximus Mighty-Dog Mueller III, is celebrating his fourth birthday this week as the community prepares for another election season.

Mayor Max III is the latest in a tradition that began in 2012, when residents of the unincorporated mountain community first elected a dog as mayor. Max represents the third generation in the community's canine mayoral tradition.

Max's chief of staff, Phyllis Mueller, said the mayor is available to meet with residents and visitors. Instead of traditional political campaign donations, Mayor Max accepts belly rubs and dog treats.

According to Mueller, the mayor's role is nonpartisan and focused on bringing people together.

Mayor Max is also part of a canine cabinet that includes Deputy Mayor Mitzi, who serves as the mayor's chief of security and bodyguard.

The canine mayor and his cabinet also help raise money for local charities and bring attention to Idyllwild.

Mayor Max III's fourth birthday celebration is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, at Mountain Paws in Idyllwild. The community event is open to the public.

Mayor Max's birthday comes as political campaigns across the country begin heating up ahead of the midterm election season.

Kai Beach reported for NBC Palm Springs.