Know Before You Go: Road Work Hits Monterey Avenue and Three Palm Springs Streets This Week

It's time for Know Before You Go, where we break down the major road work happening around the valley so you can plan around it. CV Sync Traffic Program Manager Kris Gunterson is on vacation this week, but before he left, he pulled together the details on four projects drivers need to watch.

Palm Desert: Monterey Avenue Rehabilitation Project

Crews are hard at work on the Monterey Avenue rehabilitation project, stretching from the freeway overpass to Gerald Ford Drive. The work covers curb and gutter repairs, repaving and signal upgrades, with the busiest stretch near Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Drive.

Gunterson says to expect serious delays through the corridor, so drivers should use Cook Street or Bob Hope Drive instead. The project started last week and is expected to run until October.

Palm Springs: Tahquitz Canyon Pavement Project

Over in Palm Springs, the Tahquitz Canyon paving project runs from Sunrise Way to El Cielo Road. Expect heavy congestion and plenty of traffic control through the area, and drainage work on Sunrise Way will add to the backup there as well.

To skip the slowdown, take Amado Road to the north or Ramon Road to the south. Drivers headed to Palm Springs International Airport should approach from the east on Kirk Douglas Way, since traffic backs up fast near El Cielo Road.

Palm Springs: Racquet Club Road Reconfiguration Project

This week, crews continue concrete work on Racquet Club Road between Palm Canyon Drive and Vista Chino, including slot paving, minor grinding and paving on the side streets. At least one lane will stay open in each direction throughout the work.

"No parking" signs will go up in some spots, so check the posted dates and times before you park. Officials ask drivers to move through the area slowly and cautiously, and say access will be maintained even with the restrictions in place. Questions can go to (442) 221-0015 or RCRReconfiguration@palmspringsca.gov.

Palm Springs: South Palm Canyon Road Reconfiguration

Finally, paving gets underway this week on South Palm Canyon Drive. Crews will grind the road surface between East Palm Canyon Drive and Acanto Drive before a paving machine follows behind.

Officials say when a paving truck comes through, your driveway could be blocked for up to 40 minutes, so residents may want to park on a nearby side street or plan to walk during that window. Lanes will close temporarily in each direction at various times, though at least one lane will stay open in both directions and full closures aren't expected. Crews are asking drivers to slow down and stay alert through the zone.

Whichever project is on your route this week, give yourself extra time and watch for crews on the ground. For real-time updates on all these projects, head to CV Sync.



