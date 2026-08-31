Murder Charge Dropped Against William Rodriguez in Cathedral City Hit-and-Run Case

A judge has dropped the second-degree murder charge against former Silvercrest CEO William Rodriguez in connection with a deadly 2024 hit-and-run in Cathedral City.

After two lengthy days of testimony at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, Judge John Ryan ruled prosecutors did not provide enough evidence to prove Rodriguez was driving under the influence when he allegedly struck and killed 60-year-old Christina Barrington.

Rodriguez already had a prior DUI conviction. Under California's Watson theory, a person with a prior DUI conviction can face a second-degree murder charge if they later drive under the influence and cause a fatal crash.

However, the judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to establish that Rodriguez was impaired at the time of the October 2024 crash.

Rodriguez still faces a felony hit-and-run charge and driving with a suspended license. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Barrington was riding a scooter near East Palm Canyon Drive and Bankside Drive in Cathedral City when prosecutors allege she was struck from behind by a vehicle. She died from her injuries.

Following Monday's ruling, NBC Palm Springs reporter Alondra Campos approached Rodriguez outside the courtroom as he was leaving with his legal team, family and friends.

Asked if he had any comment about the murder charge being dropped, Rodriguez did not respond.

The preliminary hearing included testimony from several witnesses, including a friend who was with Rodriguez at Acrisure Arena before the crash and a bartender who served him at a Palm Springs bar. A forensic toxicologist also testified about an estimate of Rodriguez's potential blood alcohol concentration based on two drinks he was seen ordering on surveillance video.

The case will continue with Rodriguez still facing the remaining felony charges.

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