New testimony focuses on alcohol, toxicology during William Rodriguez preliminary hearing

New testimony Monday focused on the hours leading up to the deadly 2024 crash involving former Silvercrest CEO William “Billy” Frank Rodriguez, as his preliminary hearing continued at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Rodriguez is facing murder and hit-and-run charges in connection with the death of 60-year-old Christina Barrington, who was struck in October 2024.

The second day of the preliminary hearing began at 8:30 a.m. Monday, continuing proceedings that first got underway earlier this month.

While the first day of testimony largely centered on what investigators say happened after Rodriguez left Acrisure Arena on the night of the crash, Monday’s hearing shifted the timeline back — focusing on where Rodriguez was, who he was with and whether he had been drinking in the hours beforehand.

Among those called to testify was a friend who was with Rodriguez before he left Acrisure Arena that night. A bartender who served Rodriguez at a Palm Springs bar also took the stand.

Their testimony and subsequent questioning centered in part on Rodriguez’s alcohol consumption and whether he may have been under the influence before the deadly collision.

The court also heard testimony about Barrington’s toxicology results.

A forensic toxicologist testified that blood testing conducted after Barrington arrived at the hospital showed methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system.

The presence of those substances does not on its own establish whether Barrington was impaired at the time of the crash or what role, if any, they may have played in the collision.

The testimony comes as attorneys continue presenting evidence to establish a timeline of the hours before and after the crash.

Rodriguez, the former CEO of Silvercrest, is charged with murder and hit-and-run in connection with Barrington’s death.

A preliminary hearing is not a trial and does not determine guilt or innocence. Instead, a judge will determine whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for Rodriguez to stand trial on the charges against him.

Our Alondra Campos is inside the courtroom and will have the latest details tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.



